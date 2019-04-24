Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Chargers Linked to Cardinals QB Despite GM's Comments

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen's future with the team is up in the air with rumors surfacing that the team is taking Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Of note, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said the Cards are "all-in" on the pick.

If that's the case, then Todd McShay of ESPN noted that the Los Angeles Chargers could be in the mix for the 22-year-old.

"I have heard some chatter about the Chargers acquiring Rosen to be Philip Rivers' heir," the draft analyst wrote.

McShay made it clear that the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins are the two teams he's hearing are most connected with Rosen.

However, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com spoke with Bolts general manager Tom Telesco about the possibility of acquiring any young signal-caller behind the 37-year-old quarterback via trade and was told such a move "would be unlikely."

Rosen doesn't seem like a good fit in Los Angeles, even though he's from southern California and played at UCLA.

Of note, Rivers doesn't look like he's retiring any time within the next couple of years. He just completed 68.5 percent of his passes and tossed 32 touchdowns while leading the Bolts to a 12-4 season. His 8.5 yards-per-pass-attempt mark was the best he's achieved since 2010, per Pro Football Reference.

That might create a strange dynamic with a benched Rosen, who is a starting-caliber quarterback with tremendous potential capable of leading a team right now.

Despite some rookie-season struggles, Rosen deserves a significant mulligan for his 2018 season, when he tossed 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Cardinals went 3-13 last year and endured a midseason offensive coordinator switch as well as a quarterback change in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. The offensive line could not protect Rosen, and the defense wilted en route to the team's league-worst record.

Rosen received much praise in advance of the 2018 draft, with Lance Zierlein of NFL.com writing that his "footwork and mechanics make him as pretty a quarterback as you will find in this year's draft." Josh Norris of Rotoworld also ranked him No. 1 on his 2018 big board.

Rosen is a polished signal-caller who can thrive if given a better opportunity. That won't happen in Los Angeles with Rivers running the show for the foreseeable future.