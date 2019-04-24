Gobert Knows Who Got Drafted Before Him | Take It There with Taylor Rooks S1E4

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert still carries a chip on his shoulder from when he was passed over by 26 teams in the 2013 NBA draft. In fact, he can name almost every single player drafted ahead of him 😮. Watch his full interview on the latest episode of “Take It There with Taylor Rooks.”

