2019 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every First Round Selection

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Right about the time everyone thought the 2019 NFL draft order was official, the Kansas City Chiefs made a splash.

Last season's AFC runner-up sent its first-round selection to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade for pass-rusher Frank Clark. Seattle now owns a second pick Thursday night.

However, more changes could be coming.

One star cornerback has requested a trade, and there is always first-round movement when teams are officially on the clock. The excitement of the 2019 NFL draft is starting to rise.

2019 NFL Draft Order Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (via Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

NFL Draft News

Seahawks Swap Clark for Picks

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Although the Seahawks lose a good defender in Clark, they somehow managed to both avoid a market-value extension and acquired excellent draft capital in the process.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle received a 2019 first-round and 2020 second-round choice from Kansas City, plus a swap of 2019 third-round picks. The Chiefs then signed Clark to a five-year, $105.5 million extension with $63.5 million guaranteed.

On paper, that's great value for the Seahawks.

Yes, it's important to remember Seattle must replace a proven contributor, and draft picks are anything but that. Many of the "safest" prospects might end up falling short of expectations.

In a 2019 draft loaded with highly rated defensive prospects, however, the Seahawks are willing to take that chance.

Denver Shaking Up 1st Round?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chris Harris Jr. wants a change.

According to Schefter, the Denver Broncos cornerback has requested a contract extension or a trade. Early on, it seems the latter option is the most likely result.

Since Harris is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, a new multiyear deal will be expensive. The struggle for Denver is paying long-term money to someone who is turning 30 this offseason, and a non-contending team right now should probably avoid that.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic notes Broncos executive John Elway said the team will address the situation after the draft. While possible, it's also saving the last bit of leverage Denver holds.

The Broncos could attempt to trade Harris and their 2019 second-round pick in exchange for a late first-round pick. Super Bowl contenders may be more willing to take a slight risk on Harris, who is entering the final season of his contract.

If he receives an extension on a new team, great. That's an important, yet secondary, storyline to follow.

But it's entirely possible the chance to move up in the NFL draft is what propels Denver to make the trade.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.