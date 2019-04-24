Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi: 'Return Begins Now' After Achilles Surgery

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has posted an encouraging message from his hospital bed and said his "return begins now" following a successful first operation on his ruptured Achilles.

The 18-year-old was forced off in the first half of Monday's 2-2 home draw against Burnley, but Hudson-Odoi announced on Wednesday that his surgery had been a success:

He said: "Hi guys, thank you for all the messages and support you've been sending me. I really appreciate it. I'm doing better and feeling better, so thank you very much. It's [the] road to recovery, but thank you."

It's taken time to convince manager Maurizio Sarri that the teenager was worthy of a place in his starting plans, but Hudson-Odoi looks to have won the Italian over after he started their last four league games.

Chelsea are yet to give a specific time frame on how long their star will be sidelined, although he's certain to miss the rest of this season. Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas reported this surgery was an exploratory procedure, and a further operation could be required.

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola's initial diagnosis didn't sound positive, per the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson:

Hudson-Osoi showed so much promise that England manager Gareth Southgate gave the technician his full international debut—in their 5-1 win in Montenegro in March—before he'd made a Premier League start.

The Mirror's Ned Keating wrote that Bayern Munich could return in their hope to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer after they were rebuffed by the west Londoners in January.

It's fortunate Sarri decided to start the youngster in other matches than just cup contests before his injury, considering he showed little preference for his skills in league competition before then.

Hudson-Odoi will have one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge as of June. Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher recently discussed whether he should accept Chelsea's offer of a new deal after they've indicated favour for more experienced players:

Eden Hazard is in the same contract situation as the Englishman and continues to be linked with a move to join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan. His departure could free up a place on the wings, although Christian Pulisic will arrive from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi won't finish his breakout campaign how he will have wanted, and his Achilles injury could mean we're more likely to see the winger back at Stamford Bridge next season.