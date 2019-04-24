49ers Rumors: Kicker Robbie Gould Won't Be Traded Despite Contract Dispute

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will not trade kicker Robbie Gould, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 49ers gave Gould a franchise tag on Feb. 26. However, Gould has told the team that he desires a trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Schefter provided more information on Gould's trade request, noting that he wants to be closer to his Chicago-based family.

"The 36-year-old Gould indicated that he has gotten tired of 14 months of contract negotiations and wants to be closer to his wife and children in Chicago. After 11 years with the Bears, Gould was released. He spent 2016 with the New York Giants before signing a two-year deal with the Niners. Gould's wife and three boys under age five stayed in Chicago."

Gould, 36, made a league-leading 97.1 percent of his field goals last season and has knocked home 72 of 75 overall in the last two years.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.