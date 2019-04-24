49ers Rumors: Kicker Robbie Gould Won't Be Traded Despite Contract Dispute

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal from the hold of Bradley Pinion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Santa Clara, Calif. The S49ers have placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. The Niners made the move Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, to keep Gould in 2019 for a price tag of about $5 million. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will not trade kicker Robbie Gould, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 49ers gave Gould a franchise tag on Feb. 26. However, Gould has told the team that he desires a trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Schefter provided more information on Gould's trade request, noting that he wants to be closer to his Chicago-based family.

"The 36-year-old Gould indicated that he has gotten tired of 14 months of contract negotiations and wants to be closer to his wife and children in Chicago. After 11 years with the Bears, Gould was released. He spent 2016 with the New York Giants before signing a two-year deal with the Niners. Gould's wife and three boys under age five stayed in Chicago."

Gould, 36, made a league-leading 97.1 percent of his field goals last season and has knocked home 72 of 75 overall in the last two years.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Draft-Day Trades of All Time

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    The Best Draft-Day Trades of All Time

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Final Draft Big Board 📋

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Miller's Final Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report