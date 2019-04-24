Raiders Rumors: Marshawn Lynch to Retire, 'Not Planning' on NFL Return

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly not planning to resume his NFL career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old Lynch, who is a free agent, spent the past two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders after coming out of retirement.

Lynch was limited to just six games last season because of a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.