Raiders Rumors: Marshawn Lynch to Retire, 'Not Planning' on NFL Return

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly not planning to resume his NFL career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old Lynch, who is a free agent, spent the past two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders after coming out of retirement.

Lynch was limited to just six games last season because of a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve.

