Paulo Dybala Says Life of a Player Is 'Like a Roller Coaster' Amid Form Concerns

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has spoken about his performances this season, saying even club team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and compatriot Lionel Messi have been criticised in the past.

The Argentina international has not been at his best for the Turin giants this term, netting just five goals in 27 Serie A outings.

While Juventus have recently been crowned Italian champions again, questions have been asked about Dybala's role with the Bianconeri, especially with Ronaldo now the main man in attack.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato), the 25-year-old said ups and downs are natural for players.

"The life of the players is like a roller coaster: one day you are the best, the next one you are useless and finding a balance is not always easy," he said. "It happens to everyone, even to champions like Messi and Ronaldo: after what they have done in their career they are still criticised."

The struggles of Dybala have led to transfer speculation, with Tuttosport recently reporting that the Juventus star may be on his way to Inter Milan, with Mauro Icardi making the move to the Bianconeri in return:

When Ronaldo arrived at Juventus last summer, it was anticipated he would form a devastating partnership with Dybala.

In theory, Ronaldo would be the man leading the line and finishing opportunities, while the Juventus No. 10 would play in more of a withdrawn position, using his dribbling skill, change of pace and creativity to unlock defences.

However, the pair have failed to strike up a relationship, and overall Mario Mandzukic has looked a more natural foil for the Portuguese.

As Italian football journalist David Amoyal relayed, in addition to Ronaldo and Mandzukic, Dybala also has major competition in the forward positions in the form of Moise Kean, who has enjoyed an excellent end to the campaign:

Dybala has still started in some crucial games for Juventus recently, although Italian football writer Adam Digby doesn't think he necessarily deserved to:

After bursting on to the scene with Palermo and shining during his early years at Juventus, it was anticipated Dybala would continue to improve. In terms of natural ability, he is good enough to be one of the best players in the world, although he's been unable to channel that talent consistently.

Ronaldo will be the main man at Juventus for the foreseeable future, and Kean is emerging as one of the best young forwards in Europe. With that in mind, if the Italian champions were to receive a good offer for Dybala in the summer, there would be a temptation to sell.