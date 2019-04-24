Maurizio Sarri Charged with Misconduct by the FA Following Burnley Outburst

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri with misconduct after he was sent to the stands during Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

Sarri left his technical area to approach referee Kevin Friend after a decision went against his side during the closing minutes at Stamford Bridge, and he has been charged, per the Evening Standard:

Chelsea lodged a complaint with the officials after the draw and said Sarri was taunted by the Burnley bench amid allegations he was called a "s--t Italian," per MailOnline's Matt Barlow.

Sarri has until 6 p.m. BST on Friday to appeal the FA's decision.

