Maurizio Sarri Charged with Misconduct by the FA Following Burnley Outburst

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is sent off during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri with misconduct after he was sent to the stands during Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

Sarri left his technical area to approach referee Kevin Friend after a decision went against his side during the closing minutes at Stamford Bridge, and he has been charged, per the Evening Standard:

Chelsea lodged a complaint with the officials after the draw and said Sarri was taunted by the Burnley bench amid allegations he was called a "s--t Italian," per MailOnline's Matt Barlow.

Sarri has until 6 p.m. BST on Friday to appeal the FA's decision.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

