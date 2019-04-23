Adam Gase Not Worried by Le'Veon Bell's Absence from Jets Minicamp

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was not on the field for the team's voluntary minicamp session on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Jets head coach Adam Gase did not seem worried about the absence of his team's new star, who amassed 7,996 yards from scrimmage in 62 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract this offseason.

"It's voluntary," Gase said. "[Bell] was here that first week [of offseason workouts], and we got a lot of good information that week to him."

Per the AP, teams are allowed to have voluntary minicamps early in the offseason under first-year head coaches. Gase just started his first year leading New York after three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Those sessions precede voluntary offseason team activities (OTA), which every team conducts.

Gase also stressed confidence in Bell's personal training plan.

"He has a pretty good training regimen that he goes through," Gase told reporters. "So he knows how to get his body ready."

Media members presented mixed reactions to Bell's no-show.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News and Pete Prisco of CBS Sports criticized it:

On the flip side, Sportsnet New York and Connor Hughes of The Athletic stressed the literal meaning of the word "voluntary:"

Regardless, it's only April. The NFL draft hasn't even taken place yet. As far as the Jets go, they have much more to worry about than the presence of a player at a voluntary minicamp five months before the season.

Of note, the fanbase is hungry for its first postseason appearance in nine years. The team needs to acclimate a host of new talent, including Bell, guard Kelechi Osemele, wideout Jamison Crowder and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Furthermore, franchise quarterback Sam Darnold will be looking to improve upon a rookie season that showed promise near the end, most notably when he tossed five touchdowns and no interceptions over Weeks 15 and 16.

As long as Bell performs anywhere close to the level he reached in Pittsburgh, no one will remember him skipping out on a minicamp. The question is whether he and the other new pieces jell for the Jets. We'll find out starting on Sunday, Sept. 8, when Gang Green hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.