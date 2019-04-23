Patrick Peterson Rumors: Cardinals Management 'Pissed Him Off' Amid Trade Buzz

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Patrick Peterson has had a strange afternoon.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that Peterson wasn't happy with someone in the team's front office, all amid an afternoon of trade buzz:

Peterson also isn't at the team's voluntary workouts, though that was expected:

It all followed a number of trade rumors earlier Tuesday, with the Kansas City Chiefs initially being rumored to have interest, though that buzz died out quickly:

Peterson also made a number of cryptic social media posts Monday night that suggested the veteran cornerback wasn't happy with the Cardinals.

Trade rumors surrounding Peterson are nothing new. In October, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he "desperately" wanted out of Arizona ahead of the NFL trade deadline and had requested a trade, though he wasn't granted one.

Days later, Peterson tweeted that he was committed to the Cardinals. But it appears the 28-year-old cornerback is unhappy once again.

Peterson would likely fetch a solid return for the Cardinals if they decided to trade him. He posted 45 tackles and two interceptions in 2018, appearing in all 16 games. Peterson has yet to miss a game in his eight-year career, accumulating 23 career interceptions.

He earned a grade of 82.5 from Pro Football Focus last season, fifth among cornerbacks, proving that he's still one of the elite options at the position. The market would be vibrant for Peterson, though to this point the Cardinals have shown little inclination to deal him.