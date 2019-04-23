Donovan McNabb: I 'Absolutely' Don't Have to Apologize for Carson Wentz Comments

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Donovan McNabb isn't apologizing for his critical remarks about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz over the weekend.

On Tuesday, he appeared on Philadelphia radio station 94WIP (h/t Dave Zangaro of NBCS Philly) and doubled down on his comments:

On Saturday, McNabb suggested the Eagles should draft another quarterback if Wentz was unable to lead the team to a few playoff wins in the coming years (h/t ESPN.com):

"I think in the next two, three years—two years or so—he has to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs. What Nick Foles was able to do, take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship Game, proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful. [Wentz] hasn't been healthy. He hasn't really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt [when] he was, really, an MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that moment."

McNabb later clarified his remarks:

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson wasn't a fan of McNabb's comments, however:

Even former Eagles receiver Terrell Owens—who has famously feuded with McNabb—got in on the action:

Wentz has had injury issues, with each of his last two seasons concluding early due to an ACL tear in 2017 and a stress fracture in his back in 2018. While he was the MVP frontrunner in 2017, leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record in his 13 2017 starts, the team went just 5-6 with him as the starter in 2018.

Foles, meanwhile, led the team on a late-season surge and a playoff berth, a season removed from leading the team to a Super Bowl title.

Wentz's comparisons to Foles are inevitable. But it's hard to imagine the Eagles giving up on Wentz or drafting his replacement any time soon, whatever McNabb might have to say on the matter.