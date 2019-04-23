TMZ: Judge Rules Spa Tape of Robert Kraft Won't Be Released During Trial

Morry Gash/Associated Press

A judge has ruled in favor of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to keep surveillance footage of him at a Florida day spa sealed.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the judge ruled releasing the video would jeopardize Kraft's right to a fair trial, and it must remain sealed either until a trial jury is sworn in or the case ends.

