Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, Backlash Update, Viking Raiders in WWE Roundup

Lynch to Work Twice at Money in the Bank?

Raw and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch reportedly may be pulling double duty at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), current plans call for The Man to defend both titles in separate matches at Money in the Bank next month.

Lynch is already booked to defend the Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank. While it isn't clear who she may face with the SmackDown women's title on the line, WWE is advertising a face-to-face confrontation between Becky and Charlotte Flair for Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

A match between Lynch and Flair would make sense due to the fact that Charlotte lost the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania 35 without taking the fall, as Becky beat Ronda Rousey with a crucifix pin in the Triple Threat main event.

While it is uncommon for a Superstar to defend two different titles in two separate matches on the same night, it is not unprecedented. At Night of Champions 2015, Seth Rollins faced John Cena in a United States Championship match and Sting in a WWE Championship match.

Becky 2 Belts may follow in Rollins' footsteps, and it could leave her susceptible to a cash-in from whoever wins the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Backlash Reportedly Still on for June

WWE is reportedly rescheduling the Backlash pay-per-view in June rather than canceling it to accommodate an event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Backlash is scheduled to occur on June 23 in Tacoma, Washington. It was originally supposed to take place on June 16 in San Diego, but that show will instead become a non-televised live event.

Meltzer initially reported that WWE canceled Backlash since it was set to occur too soon after the scheduled June 7 show in Saudi Arabia.

Although WWE has yet to confirm that a show will emanate from Saudi Arabia on June 7, Meltzer noted that WWE is "moving forward with the idea that it will happen on that date because they have started making moves towards producing the event."

If Backlash does indeed take place on June 23, it will give WWE two weeks to build to the event after the Saudi Arabia show.

While that isn't ideal, WWE has shown at times in recent years that it is better at booking the build toward pay-per-views over a shorter time since there are less hours of television that need to be filled and less wasted motion.

Big Plans for Viking Raiders

WWE is reportedly pulling out all the stops to present the Viking Raiders in a significant way to the WWE Universe.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE is planning to film "Viking-related footage" featuring Erik and Ivar at a Viking festival later this month.

The Viking Raiders made their main roster debut last week on Raw as the Viking Experience. Their name was widely criticized on social media, which led to WWE changing it to the Viking Raiders on Monday's Raw.

In NXT, the Viking Raiders are known as Rowe and Hanson individually and the War Raiders collectively. They are also the NXT tag team champions.

On Monday, the Viking Raiders made a major impact by destroying Lucha House Party before their match officially started.

WWE is going all in on the Viking Raiders being a dominant force, and the fact that special footage is being planned suggests that they will be a key part of the Raw tag team division moving forward.

