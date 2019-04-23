IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, T20 Averages, Bowling Figures and More

ASIF HASSAN/Getty Images

Shane Watson's 53-ball 96 inspired Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday that saw them move back to the top of the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Set 176 for victory by the Sunrisers—David Warner hit 57 and Manish Pandey returned 83—Suresh Raina also provided a useful 38 as Chennai triumphed with a ball to spare in front of their home fans at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

It ended a run of two defeats on the bounce for Chennai and put them on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Here are the latest standings and stats:

IPL 2019 Standings (Games Played, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. Chennai Super Kings: 11, 16, +0.091

2. Delhi Capitals: 11, 14, +0.181

3. Mumbai Indians: 10, 12, +0.357

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10, 10, +0.654

5. Kings XI Punjab: 10, 10, -0.044



6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 10, 8, -0.013

7. Rajasthan Royals: 10, 6, -0.470

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10, 6, -0.836

Top Run-Scorers (Averages)

1. David Warner (SRH): 574 (71.75)

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445 (55.62)

3. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 421 (52.62)

4. Shikhar Dhawan (DC): 401 (40.10)

5. KL Rahul (KXIP): 399 (57.00)

Top Wicket-Takers (Averages)

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 23 (14.65)

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 16 (16.37)

3. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 14 (20.85)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 14 (21.00)

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP): 13 (26.76)

IPL Schedule

Wednesday, April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab

Thursday, April 25: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals

Friday, April 26: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians

Saturday, April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday, April 28: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunday, April 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians

Full schedule, results and standings are available from the official IPL website.

After winning the toss and opting to field, CSK picked up a huge early scalp as Jonny Bairstow was caught behind by MS Dhoni for a duck midway through the second over.

It was the only thing the hosts had to celebrate for some time, though, as Warner and Pandey piled on the runs.

Warner notched up yet another half-century and was ably assisted by Pandey:

But the Australian opener was then stumped by Dhoni in the 14th over leave his side 120 for two.

Pandey finished unbeaten and played an excellent innings with seven fours and three sixes. But a total of 175 for three was never going to be unbeatable.

A slow start to CSK's innings included the dismissal of Faf du Plessis for one in the third over.

It looked as though Chennai would finish the powerplay lagging some way behind the 54 for one mark set by SH.

But then Raina hit Sandeep Sharma for 22—four fours and a six—off the sixth over to propel his side to 49 for one.

Watson found some of his best form at the perfect moment as he set up CSK for victory with six sixes and nine fours in his innings:

He fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over to leave the hosts 160 for three, and CSK made heavy work of closing out the match.

But they eventually got over the line to return to the top of the standings.