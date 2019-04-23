Unai Emery on Arsenal's Top 4 Hopes: 'We Have It in Our Hands'

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Unai Emery has made it clear Arsenal's chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four this season are still in their hands ahead of the daunting trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The Gunners suffered an unexpected setback in their bid to return to the UEFA Champions League spots as they lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Their top-four rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also dropped points at the weekend, but Arsenal still fell to fifth in the table:

However, if they win their four remaining games, the north London side will finish in the Premier League's top four for the first time since 2015-16.

Emery believes his side are still in a good position to achieve that, per Rohith Nair of Reuters (h/t MailOnline):

"We have it in our hands. At the beginning of the season, after winter, we struggled in the table. We were in a worse position than we are now. Our way is not changing. We are in our way at the end of the season with a big possibility to take our target. I'm still proud of our season, knowing that the key moments are now. Tomorrow is a big moment, match and challenge for us."

One of the key positives Emery can take away from his first season in charge of Arsenal is that he has already outstripped the points tally of 63 that the club accrued in Arsene Wenger's final season as manager of the club:

With four wins from four to close out the 2018-19 campaign, Arsenal would finish on 78 points, a tally they have only bettered once since 2008.

It will be tough, though, for the Gunners to pick up maximum points in the run-in. They have struggled away from home this term, winning just two of their last 10 outings on the road in the Premier League.

Three of their last four matches of the 2018-19 Premier League season are away from home. They visit Leicester City on Sunday after taking on Wolves at Molineux, and then finish the season at Burnley after hosting Brighton & Hove Albion.

What Arsenal can take heart from, though, is that their top-four rivals are also unlikely to finish the season perfectly. Chelsea and Manchester United have both been dropping points recently, while Spurs have the added distraction of a Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

The top-four race has been fascinating this season, with positions changing almost weekly:

Arsenal are in a good position to secure one of the Champions League spots going into the final stages of season.

They will have to pick themselves up after losing to Palace, but Emery is clearly confident he has a squad capable of doing so.