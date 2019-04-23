Donovan Mitchell Stopped to Help Car Crash Victim After Jazz Practice

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell lays the ball up during practice before the start of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets Monday, April 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell stopped on Sunday to assist a woman involved in a car crash before calling 911, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune

"I was driving by, a lady was falling out of her car, the airbags went off, she was grabbing her chest and I was like, 'Oh shoot,'" said Mitchell, who was heading home from practice that day. "Like a natural instinct to found out what happened."

A Jazz fan, Margarita Terry, took a picture of Mitchell at the scene.

According to Mitchell, all parties in the crash avoided serious injury.

"I was just going out there to make sure she was OK," Mitchell said. "I don't want to make it like a big, big deal."

