Donovan Mitchell Stopped to Help Car Crash Victim After Jazz Practice

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell stopped on Sunday to assist a woman involved in a car crash before calling 911, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

"I was driving by, a lady was falling out of her car, the airbags went off, she was grabbing her chest and I was like, 'Oh shoot,'" said Mitchell, who was heading home from practice that day. "Like a natural instinct to found out what happened."

A Jazz fan, Margarita Terry, took a picture of Mitchell at the scene.

According to Mitchell, all parties in the crash avoided serious injury.