MLB's Biggest Surprises and Disappointments at the 2019 1-Month Mark

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 2019 MLB season is nearly one month old, and there have already been some major surprises and disappointments.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 of the most notable. Among that group are two relievers, two starting pitchers, two position players and four teams, along with a smattering of honorable and dishonorable mentions.

There is still a ton of baseball left in 2019, and a lot can change before the end of the season. For now, here's a quick rundown of the biggest surprises and disappointments of the new MLB campaign.