Report: Sasha Banks' Situation 'Unchanged' amid WWE Contract Dispute

WWE and Sasha Banks are reportedly at a stalemate amid rumors she attempted to quit the company during WrestleMania weekend.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE is willing to allow Banks to sit out the rest of her contract rather than releasing her:

"Sasha Banks, the situation is unchanged. They are right now at a stalemate and the word—of course you know how this goes—but the word is that if she wants to sit out the rest of her contract she can sit out the rest of her contract. Of course, if you know what that means that means she's going to be sitting out forever because they're going to add time for her not working so kinda—these contracts are very, very difficult."

Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported two weeks ago that Banks tried to quit WWE after feeling "blindsided" over the decision to have her and Bayley drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

Sasha's contract status isn't publicly known, but WrestleVotes reported in May 2018 she had re-signed with the company, which suggests there could be multiple years remaining on her deal.

Per Meltzer, WWE decided to give Banks "a few weeks to think things over" after her reported attempt to quit, and she has not appeared on WWE programming in the three weeks since WrestleMania.

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bayley was moved to SmackDown Live, and Banks was kept on the Raw roster. Bayley said last week that she is on her own once again as a singles competitor, which means The Boss 'n' Hug Connection has likely come to an end.

According to Meltzer (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Banks and Bayley were not informed until the day of WrestleMania 35 that they would be losing the titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way that also included Beth Phoenix and Natalya and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Sasha and Bayley lost the championships less than two months after they won them and became the first WWE women's tag team champions.

Banks and Bayley were vocal about their desire to make the titles meaningful, but they never got the opportunity to do so. As a result, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Banks and Bayley were "laying on the floor of the locker room on [WrestleMania] Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles."

While Banks may be disgruntled, WWE is under no obligation to release her from her contract. Also, if Meltzer's report of WWE being able to freeze Sasha's contract is true, the company may be able to prevent her from working anywhere else for years to come.

Given that possibility, Banks may have no choice other than to return and ride out her contract if she still desires to wrestle.

If Banks does return in the coming weeks, she would be an ideal option for WWE to push as a top contender to win the Money in the Bank contract, which could get the four-time Raw women's champion back in title contention and back on the radar as one of WWE's top women's Superstars.

