WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy Suffered Leg Injury, Was 'Limping Significantly'

Jeff Hardy reportedly suffered a leg injury at a WWE live event over the weekend.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), Hardy was injured Saturday night at a show in Madison, Wisconsin, during the Hardy Boyz' win over The Usos.

Jeff was in the corner of his brother, Matt Hardy, at Sunday's live event in Rochester, Minnesota, and was reportedly "limping significantly" during the bout between Matt and Jimmy Uso, which was won by Matt.

On Monday, Matt teamed with R-Truth to beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Hardy Boyz are just two weeks removed from beating The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown Live. After their victory, Jeff and Matt were laid out by Lars Sullivan, who debuted on Raw one night earlier.

There is no feud currently in place for the Hardys after winning the titles, but potential opponents on SmackDown Live include Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, Heavy Machinery, and Gallows and Anderson after The Usos were moved to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Jeff Hardy is among the most accomplished Superstars on the WWE roster currently. The 41-year-old veteran is a nine-time tag team champion in WWE (all with Matt) as well as a former WWE, world heavyweight, intercontinental, United States, European, light heavyweight and hardcore champion.

He and Matt returned to WWE as a team at WrestleMania 33 two years ago, but Jeff spent nearly all of 2018 on SmackDown Live as a singles competitor before the Hardys reunited just prior to WrestleMania 35 this year.

If Jeff is forced to miss some time, it is unclear how that might impact the Hardys' status as tag champs, but it could open the door for Matt to return to singles competition with a new spin on his broken character.

