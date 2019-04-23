Ronda Rousey on WWE Future: 'I Don't Want to Make Any Promises'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey doesn't know when or if she will return to WWE after enjoying arguably the most dominant and successful rookie year in the history of the company.

In a video released Monday, Rousey said she and husband Travis Browne are about to start trying to have a baby (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, 'F--k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby,' and you'll never see me again. Or I could be like my mom, she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don't think I'm going to try and aspire to her level. But I'm just saying, you never know.

"I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future. So thank you everyone for your support, I had the most amazing time this year! I am also looking forward to a little bit of a rest and some mommy-daddy time."

In addition to her plans to start a family, Rousey is nursing an injury. She said she underwent surgery on her right pinky and had two pins inserted into her hand, which will require her to be in a cast for four weeks.

Rousey suffered the injury at WrestleMania 35 in her Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey took the pinfall loss in what was the first women's match to ever headline WrestleMania.

In the video, Rousey noted that she didn't originally plan to compete at WrestleMania 35 when she signed with WWE, but plans changed when headlining the show became a possibility:

"Originally we approached them, or I approached them, I thought I'd only be able to wrestle from WrestleMania until November because we already wanted to start a family. We came to the WWE as, 'Hey, before we have a baby, I just want to come do this for a couple of months because it's something I always wanted to do.' It just kind of snowballed. Instead of being like a small detour in my life, it became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it.

"As time went on, we were kind of playing it by ear, I loved it so much and I ended up getting the title. When it became a real possibility that women could be the main event of WrestleMania if I stuck around, I decided to stick around. We decided that after WrestleMania, me and my amazing husband would go off and start trying to start our family."

If Rousey is gone for a significant amount of time or even decides to never return to WWE, she still boasts a resume that puts her among the most significant female Superstars to ever perform for the company.

Rousey won her debut match at WrestleMania 34 alongside Kurt Angle over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, she held the Raw Women's Championship, and she took the fall in only one match over the course of an entire year.

She is widely viewed as a trailblazer in the world of MMA for raising the profile of women in the sport and becoming a headliner in UFC. The WWE women's division was already on the rise when she arrived, but there is little doubt that her presence pushed it over the top and influenced the decision to have women headline WrestleMania for the first time.

In January, a WWE spokesperson told TMZ Sports that Rousey is under contract with the company until April 10, 2021.

It is unclear how Rousey taking time away will impact the contract in terms of whether it can be frozen by WWE or if her absence will count as time served against it. Whatever the case, there is little doubt that she has a spot waiting for her in WWE if or when she decides to return.

Until then, it is up to the likes of Lynch, Flair and others to build on the foundation that Rousey helped lay for women's wrestling in WWE.

