WWE Wise to Not Waste Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles Dream Match

Instead of complaining that WWE is giving away the AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins dream match too soon, wrestling fans should be thankful they get to see two of the best in the world come together before it’s too late.

The matchup between Styles and Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019 for the Universal Championship will mark the first time the two popular performers will meet one-on-one in a WWE ring, making it a true dream match.

While there aren’t many of these dream matches left in WWE, now is the time to book Styles vs. Rollins to avoid the possibility of injuries ruining the chances of the bout ever coming to fruition.

Styles has remained relatively healthy during his career, but he is 42 years old and coming off an injury he sustained at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Rollins has faced several significant injuries in recent years that have cost him months on the shelf.

Unlike Undertaker vs. Sting, WWE is smart to book this bout before it’s too late.

In addition to not missing a huge opportunity, the battle between Styles and Rollins will be the cornerstone feud the Raw brand needs moving forward. Not only would the dream match be a marquee addition to the Money in the Bank card, but it would also be the storyline the red brand desperately needs at a time when the show’s ratings have been terrible.

With Money in the Bank becoming one of the company’s top five pay-per-views in recent years and Raw being WWE’s flagship show, booking Styles vs. Rollins for the Universal title will build enough excitement to help bring fans back to the product every week.

If Styles and Rollins can’t help Raw’s slumping ratings, nothing will.

And the need to book the Styles and Rollins dream match extends to the long-term success of both superstars as well. After taking down Brock Lesnar, The Beast Slayer needs a marquee first feud, and who better than Styles? As seen with Becky Lynch since WrestleMania, a lack of excitement around a first challenger can slow a Superstar’s momentum.

As for Styles, he needs instant credibility on Raw after dominating SmackDown for so long. Challenging for the Universal Championship right away after winning two big-time matches on Raw will convince even the most skeptical fans that he’s worthy of the stage.

Adding Styles and Rollins to the Money in the Bank PPV will also make the show one of the best on paper all year thanks to the two ladder matches. Just like WWE randomly booked The Shield at the Super Show Down event last year, adding a dream match to a card with other big-time bouts will ensure it entertains fans and builds interest in the product moving forward.

The best part of booking Styles and Rollins at Money in the Bank is that WWE Creative doesn’t have to give away the ending. With another Superstar likely winning the briefcase earlier in the night, a cash-in attempt before a pinfall or submission would be ideal booking.

Not only does a cash-in attempt avoid either man taking a loss, but it also adds a third wrestler to the Universal Championship scene for the next few months. Eventually, the company can return to the Styles vs. Rollins storyline at a major PPV like SummerSlam to finally give away the full match.

Regardless of whether the WWE Universe gets a full match and finish at Money in the Bank or there is some interference and the company is kicking the can down the line for an eventual rematch, wrestling fans should just be happy they get to witness two of the best in the world work together.

The matches between Styles and Rollins could easily be some of the best bouts in WWE this year.

