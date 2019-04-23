PSG's Thomas Meunier Confirms PL Interest Amid Manchester United Rumours

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has said there are Premier League clubs interested in his signature following speculation Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

Meunier, 27, will enter the last year of his PSG contract in June, and he suggested to l'Avenir (h/t French football writer Jeremy Smith) a transfer to England's top flight could be an option this summer:

PSG fans were reportedly angered by Meunier's social media activity after he seemingly celebrated United's 2-1 win over Watford at the end of March by liking an Instagram post. This came less than one month after the Red Devils pulled off an astonishing comeback to knock PSG out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Meunier told La Derniere Heure (h/t The Independent) in 2017 that he was a United fan and referred to the Red Devils as "the real reference in world football."

Ecuadorian right-back Antonio Valencia will leave at the end of the season and recently posted a message of thanks to the club on his Instagram following a decade at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a right-sided alternative in Diogo Dalot, who arrived from Porto last summer. However, the 20-year-old is still rough around the edges and has at times been preferred further forward by the Norwegian.

Meunier didn't enamour himself with the PSG fanbase after scoring a calamitous own goal in their recent 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Lille, via BT Sport (UK only):

The defender was hooked after 24 minutes as Smith highlighted a very poor day at the office:

Mistakes such as those might make United question the wisdom of signing the Belgian, though his recent involvement in Paris hasn't depicted Meunier close to his best.

The 2016 signing was more involved in each of his first two seasons in France and was a frequent starter for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. That being said, veteran Dani Alves' presence has led to fierce competition on their flank.

Thomas Tuchel has split time between the two players at right wing-back, and it appears Meunier is looking for a more senior position as he prepares to enter the prime years of his career.

It's nothing new to hear a player talk up a potential transfer when approaching the end of their contract, though it's also likely Meunier won't be short of offers.

PSG may see Meunier as one asset who could help them recoup funds in the summer, but his expiring contract means any team—whether in England, China or the Middle East—will expect a cut-price fee.