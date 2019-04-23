Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He's Right for Manchester United Job Ahead of Derby

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is confident he's the right man to take the club forward ahead of Manchester City's Premier League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United lost 4-0 at Everton on Sunday, their sixth defeat in eight matches in all competitions and fourth in six since Solskjaer was made permanent manager.

Per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News, when asked if he's the right man for the job, he said:

"Well I would like to say yes, but it's not down to me to say that. I'm confident in my team and myself to Itake this challenge on. it's a big challenge and when I came in here I said I'm gonna enjoy every single second.

"I don't like losing, but it's a challenge when you go through bad results. This is the way we're gonna do it and plan ahead."

Sunday's defeat—only the fifth time United have lost a Premier League match by four or more goals—was another reminder of the major overhaul needed at Old Trafford in the coming years if they're to close the gap on rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

On whether he's capable of making the big decisions necessary, Solskjaer said: "I would like to think so. I like all these boys, I love them, but I've got to manage for the club and I'm managing the club and the players, and I've got to put all my effort into making sure we do what is right for the club."

He's not yet prepared to talk about the changes that will be made, though.

"Of course, you learn about players and now is not the time to talk about making wholesale changes in the squad that's been doing so great.

"City and Liverpool have taken more points than us in the last 18 games and that's it, we were where we were when we came in, really gave it a go, and you can see loads of Manchester United standards, the DNA in these players, you have to get players in and some players will go out."

United won 14 of their first 17 matches under Solskjaer in all competitions before their downturn in form.

Amid the quick turnaround of matches, Solskjaer gave his thoughts on how to coax an improvement from his players in the next match, per the MEN's Samuel Luckhurst:

City have won each of their last 10 league games, but the Norwegian said they're the ideal opponents to bring out a response from his side:

"That's the best game we could ask for with players hurt as they definitely were.

"We had a meeting after the game and all the players were definitely definitely disappointed but really really hurt by that performance and City game is the perfect one.

"There's no hiding place on the pitch and the fans will back you if you give that effort against a City side that's been very, very good, we have got to turn up."

Solskjaer is expecting a tough match for his team:

City are hoping to keep up with Liverpool—who play bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town on Friday—with a win at Old Trafford, which would send them back to the top of the standings ahead of the Reds' match. The two sides will each have three games left after City play United.

As for United, their top-four hopes are in the balance. Beating City would put them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea, whom they'll play next after the Sky Blues.

The Red Devils have beaten City in the Premier League at Old Trafford only once since 2011, though, so they'll not only be battling to turn around their disappointing form on Wednesday but also a poor record against a superior side.