Paul Pogba Says Lack of Silverware at Manchester United 'Not Good at All'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has expressed disappointment at the lack of silverware at Manchester United as the club comes to the end of a second straight season without winning a trophy.

The Red Devils' 4-0 humiliation away to Everton on Sunday was the latest setback in their hopes to seal a top-four Premier League finish. Pogba won the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season back at the club but is set to end another term without a trophy.

He told Sky Sports (h/t Evening Standard's Tom Doyle): "Two seasons in a row without trophies is not good at all. We are Manchester United and we play to win trophies. Last year, we didn't win any and this year again and now (if) we don't get into the top four, obviously [it] is a very disappointing season. It is not good at all for this club."

United are in a tailspin and have lost six of their last eight games, having previously lost only one of their first 17 matches—across all competitions—under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports he enjoys a good relationship with Solskjaer, although the pair didn't speak after Sunday's Merseyside defeat:

United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Barcelona prior to their Goodison Park trip, which ended the club's last route to clinching a trophy this term.

The midfielder experienced a rejuvenation immediately after Solskjaer arrived at the club, but his productivity has tailed off again in recent weeks. His pair of penalties in a recent 2-1 win over West Ham United account for his only two direct goal involvements since the beginning of March, a period spanning nine matches.

Pogba helped France romp to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer but hasn't been nearly as consistent in guiding his club to silverware.

It was telling that United's players couldn't conjure a Premier League response immediately after seeing their Champions League dream ended in midweek.

Solskjaer apologised to their fans in the aftermath of their third defeat in five league games, which left United sixth in the standings and two points below fifth-place Arsenal, via Sky Sports:

Pogba was accustomed to landing trophies at Juventus and won Serie A in each of his four seasons at the club, not to mention two Coppa Italia triumphs and two Italian Super Cups.

Sportswriter Si Lloyd said a substantial squad overhaul is required at Old Trafford this summer:

Many within Solskjaer's squad will be saddened to end a second straight season without any titles to their name. United finished a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season and lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2018 FA Cup final.

The silverware drought won't end in 2019, although a positive response in Wednesday's derby clash at home to City could give fans encouragement that will change in the near future.