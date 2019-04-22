Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for Universal Title Set for WWE Money in the Bank

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for more than 500 days collectively on SmackDown Live. Now, he'll have a shot at capturing the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

Styles first won a Triple Threat match against Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio to set up a No. 1 contender's bout against Baron Corbin in the main event. Styles hit Corbin with the Phenomenal Forearm for the victory.

Universal champion Seth Rollins wasted little time commenting on Styles' challenge to close out Raw:

For the most part over the last few years, Rollins has been a stalwart of Raw and Styles one of the biggest stars on SmackDown Live. As a result, they haven't crossed paths too much on WWE programming. Never before have they faced off in a singles match.

Most fans will obviously be looking most forward to the Money in the Bank ladder matches on May 19. Rollins vs. Styles has the potential to be the best encounter on the card, though.