Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans Title Match Announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Lacey Evans confirmed what many expected Monday night, announcing she intends to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank on May 19.

Evans made it clear on Raw that she will wrestle Lynch at Money in the Bank, WWE's first pay-per-view following WrestleMania 35. Evans also gained the upper hand early on the champion, attacking her following Lynch's victory over Alicia Fox.

Last week, Evans defeated Natalya for a title shot.

Evans is a solid challenger in what will be Lynch's first title defense as the Raw women's champion. She's a fresh opponent for The Man, and putting her in the title scene immediately makes her look like a viable threat.

Even assuming she loses, Evans' stock should climb a bit coming out of Money in the Bank.

Related

    Raw Recap: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Raw Recap: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans Title Match Announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans Title Match Announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Video: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Firefly Fun House Gimmick in Return to WWE Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Video: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Firefly Fun House Gimmick in Return to WWE Raw

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    👀 Ambrose comments on future 🔃 3 more stars move to SD 📝 AEW confirms 4 signings

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    👀 Ambrose comments on future 🔃 3 more stars move to SD 📝 AEW confirms 4 signings

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report