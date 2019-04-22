Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans Title Match Announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Lacey Evans confirmed what many expected Monday night, announcing she intends to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank on May 19.

Evans made it clear on Raw that she will wrestle Lynch at Money in the Bank, WWE's first pay-per-view following WrestleMania 35. Evans also gained the upper hand early on the champion, attacking her following Lynch's victory over Alicia Fox.

Last week, Evans defeated Natalya for a title shot.

Evans is a solid challenger in what will be Lynch's first title defense as the Raw women's champion. She's a fresh opponent for The Man, and putting her in the title scene immediately makes her look like a viable threat.

Even assuming she loses, Evans' stock should climb a bit coming out of Money in the Bank.