Ronda Rousey Ponders WWE Future, Describes Hand Injury at WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey provided an update on both her health and her status with WWE in a video she posted Monday night.

Rousey said her future in wrestling remains up in the air since she wants to have a child with husband Travis Browne. Following her pregnancy, she'll evaluate whether she'll return to WWE.

Rousey also confirmed she broke a knuckle on her hand in the main event of WrestleMania 35, when she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. The former UFC star apparently broke the knuckle when she got a bit overzealous while flipping over a table in the ring. (warning: contains NSFW language)

The hand injury almost certainly explains why Rousey didn't appear on the Raw after WrestleMania. The injury eliminated the need to find a reason to write her off programming for the foreseeable future as well.

WWE likely left the door wide-open for Rousey to come back when she's ready.

From a storyline perspective, she has unfinished business with Lynch, so starting that feud back up again will take little to no effort. The Raw women's division is in need of some star power as well after Bayley, Ember Moon and Kairi Sane all ended up on SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-up.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported earlier this month Rousey planned to take an extended break—both because of the injury and her desire to start a family with Browne. According to Sapp, WWE is hopeful to have her in the fold again later this year or early into 2020.