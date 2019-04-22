WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship was crowned in Monday's main event as AJ Styles battled Baron Corbin.

The physically superior Corbin worked over Styles, dropping him across the guardrail heading into the final commercial break of the night. The former Raw general manager dominated the action, grounding Styles and mocking him as he dealt a beating.

Styles mounted a comeback and after some back and forth, tried for a Styles Clash. The alert Corbin fought out, kicking his way out of the hold. Styles answered, countering an End of Days attempt with the Calf Crusher. Corbin fought off the desire to tap out and the match continued.

Styles, though, was a relentless pitbull of a competitor and eventually delivered the Phenomenal Forearm to score the win.

After the match, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring and engaged Styles in an intense show of respect to close out the show.

Result

Styles defeated Corbin

Grade

B+

Analysis

Remember that time this writer suggested it was too early for Styles to earn a match with Rollins?

Styles' victory was a bit of a surprise and sets up a Universal Championship match that may overshadow the ladder matches in terms of sheer wrestling fan excitement. Styles vs. Rollins is a match that has not been held on a major televised wrestling show of any sort. Booking that match for Money in the Bank is a ballsy one on the part of a writing team that easily could have held off on that level of match until next year's WrestleMania.

Instead, fans will now have the opportunity to witness two of the best of their era battle for the top prize on Monday nights.

The aggressive handshake from Rollins suggests things will not remain friendly and one has to wonder if it is the first hint at a potential heel turn for either man as they embark on a run in which both are expected to be the faces of the brand.