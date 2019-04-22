Russell Wilson Gifts $12K in Amazon Stock to 13 Players on Seahawks O-Line

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has money to spare after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with a $65 million signing bonus, and he is reportedly using some of it to thank his offensive linemen for protecting him.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilson gifted $12,000 in Amazon stock to each of his offensive linemen. That is a total of $156,000 for 13 teammates, and the gift came with a letter explaining their protection "does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten."

Wilson also explained he was interested in helping his teammates beyond their football careers, which is why he decided on these gifts.

"When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children. You have invested in my life ... this is my investment into yours."

It is quite the gesture for Wilson, especially since offensive line struggles have been a constant theme for the Seahawks in recent years.

Football Outsiders ranked Seattle's offensive line as the 30th-best pass-protection unit in the league during the 2018 campaign, and Wilson was often put into position where he needed his athleticism and running ability to avoid jarring hits.

Still, he recognized the sacrifice his linemen have made throughout his career and rewarded them in kind.