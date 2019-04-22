WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair's Engagement to Andrade Led to His SmackDown Return

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are apparently engaged, which explains why Andrade enjoyed such a short-lived tenure on Raw.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin first reported Andrade and his manager Zelina Vega would be staying on SmackDown Live after initially moving to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra followed up to report Flair "used her pull to request the change," and WWE acquiesced because her and Andrade are engaged to be married.

Shepard noted the company will give strong consideration to keeping couples together when they are either married or engaged. For example, Naomi and Jimmy Uso, who are married, both moved from SmackDown Live to Raw during the Shake-up.

Flair and Andrade walked the red carpet together prior to WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania weekend. Following WrestleMania 35, they vacationed together in the Dominican Republic.

If WWE had any sense, it would lean hard into Andrade and Flair's real-life relationship.

Separately, they're excellent heels and strong in-ring workers. Together, they could rule SmackDown Live with an iron fist as WWE's top power couple.