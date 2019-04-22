Video: Tobias Harris Says He Doesn't Feel Sorry About Missed Late Foul vs. Nets

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wasn't feeling apologetic that officials missed a critical call in the final seconds of his team's 112-108 Game 4 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

"I don't feel sorry," he told reporters while noting Nets center Jarrett Allen would have had to make two free throws even if the referees did make the correct call.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's game and ruled Harris should have been called for a foul when he grabbed Allen with the Nets trailing by two in the final seconds, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. Harris prevented Allen from attacking the basket and allowed the help defense to rotate over, which led to a turnover.

Harris then clinched the win with two free throws after he was fouled.

