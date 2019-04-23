Donovan Mitchell's 31 Lead Jazz to Win vs. James Harden, Rockets to Avoid Sweep

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, but the Utah Jazz took the first step with a 107-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in Monday's Game 4 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Utah still trails 3-1 in the first-round series but has a chance to ensure it plays at home again if it can parlay Monday's momentum into a Game 5 win in Houston.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jae Crowder added 23 points in support. Ricky Rubio tallied a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists.

Utah's defense tested James Harden throughout, and he had eight turnovers to go with his 30 points.

             

What's Next?

The series shifts back to Houston for Wednesday's Game 5.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

