Ernesto Valverde Talks Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele Ahead of Alaves Clash

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde spoke about forwards Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele ahead of Tuesday's La Liga clash against Alaves.

The two players are vying for a spot in the Barcelona attack alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and Valverde offered his view on the duo in his pre-match press conference.

"He [Dembele] played his second league game since his return the other day and he's still getting up to pace. He's not exactly the same as before his injury. You have to go through games before finding your place. We'll see.

"He definitely offers us speed and if other teams play high he's great on the counter. We can exploit that. He's very good in one-on-ones as well.

"Everything is always equal between every player, no one is ahead of anyone. Sometimes one player plays, then others play. It's normal at every club, not just Barca. Every player has to find their place, their form and play well. They are two great players and sometimes one plays, sometimes both do."

Dembele has recently returned to action after a layoff with a hamstring injury. The French forward has not found his best form yet, but he still picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad:

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong second season at the Camp Nou. He's scored 14 goals and contributed six goals in all competitions but has missed several spells out with injury:

His latest absence has allowed Coutinho to stake his claim for a place in the starting XI. The Brazilian has enjoyed a difficult first full season at Barcelona but has improved in recent weeks.

He scored a trademark goal to seal Barcelona's UEFA Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester United in a timely showing, according to correspondent Juan G. Arango:

Valverde now has decisions to make over whether to start Coutinho or Dembele for some crucial upcoming fixtures.

Barcelona face Alaves and Levante in La Liga next, and two victories will see the Catalan giants retain their La Liga title.

The team then go on to face Premier League leaders Liverpool for a place in the final of the Champions League.

Coutinho spent five years at Anfield before moving to Barcelona and will surely relish facing his former employers. However, Valverde may prefer Dembele's speed, trickery and skill on the ball against the Reds.