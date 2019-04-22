Dean Ambrose, Aleister Black, Andrade, Zelina Vega and More in the WWE Roundup

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Dean Ambrose Comments on Future Following Final WWE Match

On Sunday night, Dean Ambrose wrestled in what's likely to be his final match as a member of The Shield, teaming with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

WWE announced January that Ambrose wasn't renewing his deal and would be leaving the company this month. Prior to their match Sunday, all three members of The Shield sat down with Michael Cole for a lengthy interview.

Sensing the conversation turning to his plans following the end of The Shield, Ambrose provided little clarity (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon).

"Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is going to be, OK?" he said. "I don't appreciate people putting words in my mouth. I don't appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, OK?"

3 Raw Stars Moved to SmackDown Live

Following the Superstar Shake-up, the trio of Aleister Black, Andrade and Zelina Vega appeared to be Raw-exclusive stars for the foreseeable future. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin noted their profiles have been moved to the SmackDown Live roster section.

WWE is likely accommodating the personal lives of Black, Andrade and Vega. The latter is Andrade's manager and is married to Black, while Andrade is in a relationship with Charlotte Flair, who stayed on SmackDown Live following the Shake-up.

In the immediate aftermath of the Shake-up, SmackDown was arguably the winner. The blue brand added Roman Reigns, Elias, Bayley, Ember Moon, Finn Balor and Buddy Murphy, among others. Throw Black and Andrade into the mix and the talent pool becomes even stronger.

All Elite Wrestling Confirms 4 More Additions

With a little over a month remaining until Double or Nothing on May 25, All Elite Wrestling announced Monday it officially signed four more wrestlers: Leva Bates, Peter Avalon and Private Party as well as the team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Bates is likely the most recognizable face for wrestling fans.

She enjoyed a brief run in NXT as Blue Pants, defeating Carmella on the Jan. 1, 2015, taping. Bates also aided The Vaudevillains in their win over Blake and Murphy at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015.