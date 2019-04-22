Duke's Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Could Return

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke center Marques Bolden and forward Javin DeLaurier announced their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA draft Monday but plan to maintain eligibility.

Bolden and DeLaurier each have one year of eligibility remaining. Under new NCAA/NBA guidelines, Bolden and DeLaurier can hire agents during the draft process and maintain eligibility. They could also return to school if they go undrafted, provided they attend the NBA combine.

