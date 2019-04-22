Duke's Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Could Return

Duke's Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Could ReturnApril 22, 2019
Duke center Marques Bolden and forward Javin DeLaurier announced their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA draft Monday but plan to maintain eligibility.
Duke Basketball @DukeMBB
NEWS: Javin DeLaurier & Marques Bolden will enter the NBA Draft process. The rising seniors will gather feedback from NBA personnel over the coming weeks, but will maintain their collegiate eligibility, leaving open the possibility of returning to Duke. https://t.co/rtNhUrWLNg
Bolden and DeLaurier each have one year of eligibility remaining. Under new NCAA/NBA guidelines, Bolden and DeLaurier can hire agents during the draft process and maintain eligibility. They could also return to school if they go undrafted, provided they attend the NBA combine.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
