Paul Pogba: Manchester United's Mentality 'Has to Change' After Everton Loss

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Paul Pogba says Manchester United's mentality "has to change" after Sunday's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

The World Cup winner told Charlotte Marsh and Laura Woods at Sky Sports that his team's performance was "disrespectful" and called on United to improve in their final four games of the season:

"Not to be disrespectful and I am not disrespectful on Everton, but the way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful. We didn't respect ourselves, the club or the fans.

"Sometimes, you try to give everything but nothing comes with it. You keep trying, you might lose some balls that you might not lose, you lose some challenges that you win, and most of the time we would create chances that we would score but we missed.

"Everything went wrong but the most important thing is the mentality that we put on the pitch—that has to change. Now it is in the past and we cannot stay on the past because it is a headache. You have to think about the next game and do better."

Manchester United were heavily criticised by former defender Gary Neville after the match:

Pogba also attracted criticism for his performance against the Toffees:

The result leaves Manchester United in sixth place in the Premier League table but still only two points behind Arsenal in fourth.

Manchester United could still secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top four, but will need to win their remaining league games and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Red Devils face a daunting fixture next, as they welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's side can go top with victory and have won their last 10 league games in a row.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will demand a response for his side against City, and there will be much focus on Pogba to produce his best form.

The France international proved key in last season's meeting between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium. He scored twice in the second half as United came back from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2.