2019 NFL Draft Rumors: There's 'A Real Possibility' Bengals Take QB in 1st Round

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of needs after a 6-10 season, but they could potentially use their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft to find Andy Dalton's replacement at quarterback.

Todd McShay of ESPN reported "there is a real possibility the Bengals make a splash with a quarterback in the first round."

One of the reasons for this type of move would be to generate buzz and sell tickets while competing with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

