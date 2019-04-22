2019 NFL Draft Rumors: There's 'A Real Possibility' Bengals Take QB in 1st Round

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of needs after a 6-10 season, but they could potentially use their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft to find Andy Dalton's replacement at quarterback.

Todd McShay of ESPN reported "there is a real possibility the Bengals make a splash with a quarterback in the first round."

One of the reasons for this type of move would be to generate buzz and sell tickets while competing with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns

     

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏈 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏈 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Draft Hauls of the Last Decade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Best Draft Hauls of the Last Decade

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Peter King: 'I'll Be Surprised' If Kyler Isn't Taken No. 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peter King: 'I'll Be Surprised' If Kyler Isn't Taken No. 1

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden Loves Kyler Murray, Not Derek Carr

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report