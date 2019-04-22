Lonzo Ball, DeAndre Hopkins to Be on Next Episode of LeBron James' 'The Shop'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If we're judging by the guests on The Shop, Lonzo Ball might be a Los Angeles Laker for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers guard will appear in the next episode of LeBron James' acclaimed HBO series on May 5:

Ball appears on the star-studded marquee alongside rapper Travis Scott, actor Seth Rogen, singer/producer Pharrell, actor Don Cheadle and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

James and Maverick Carter appear on every episode of the series, which has drawn praise for its candid nature, subject matter and look into the inner workings of celebrity across its four episodes. The last episode featured Antonio Brown speaking about his desire to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Davis discussing his trade request and an extended conversation on the nature of wealth and taking care of your family.

The Shop is the best cross-section of sports and culture on television. Regardless of fan affiliation or your feelings on LeBron, it's brilliant, captivating television and unlike anything that's currently being produced.

However, Lakers fans probably wish LeBron and Lonzo didn't have time to be filming a television show in April.