Lonzo Ball, DeAndre Hopkins to Be on Next Episode of LeBron James' 'The Shop'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, talks to Lonzo Ball on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 124-106. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If we're judging by the guests on The Shop, Lonzo Ball might be a Los Angeles Laker for the foreseeable future. 

The Lakers guard will appear in the next episode of LeBron James' acclaimed HBO series on May 5:

Ball appears on the star-studded marquee alongside rapper Travis Scott, actor Seth Rogen, singer/producer Pharrell, actor Don Cheadle and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

James and Maverick Carter appear on every episode of the series, which has drawn praise for its candid nature, subject matter and look into the inner workings of celebrity across its four episodes. The last episode featured Antonio Brown speaking about his desire to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Davis discussing his trade request and an extended conversation on the nature of wealth and taking care of your family.

The Shop is the best cross-section of sports and culture on television. Regardless of fan affiliation or your feelings on LeBron, it's brilliant, captivating television and unlike anything that's currently being produced.

However, Lakers fans probably wish LeBron and Lonzo didn't have time to be filming a television show in April. 

Related

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA Playoffs 1st rd. comes to end

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA Playoffs 1st rd. comes to end

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Draft's Top 10 Point Guards

    Can your team find a backcourt sleeper?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ranking the Draft's Top 10 Point Guards

    Can your team find a backcourt sleeper?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Pelinka's Strengths Could Be Exactly What Lakers Need

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Why Pelinka's Strengths Could Be Exactly What Lakers Need

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    KD Wants to Control His FA Message

    '[Media] need me. If I wasn’t a free agent, none of this s--t would go on, right?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Wants to Control His FA Message

    '[Media] need me. If I wasn’t a free agent, none of this s--t would go on, right?'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report