NFL Draft, NBA Playoffs, Manchester Derby and More to Watch This Week

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Even with two sports in full playoff mode, the 2019 NFL Draft takes the lead this week. The three-day event, especially the night of the first round, is like a reality television show playing out in front of our eyes. And the drama begins this year with pick No. 1.

Must Watch: NFL Draft

The pro days are over, the combine is done. The 2019 NFL Draft finally arrives Thursday night. Live from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time, the biggest storyline entering this week is whether the Arizona Cardinals and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury will select Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray first overall.

Murray is at the top of Bleacher Report’s latest NFL Mock Draft.

There will be numerous ways to watch the draft from the first pick Thursday night to the final selection Saturday night. ESPN and NFL Network will feature their standard full-scale coverage with NFL anchors, reporters, and analysts beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday for Round 1, 7 p.m. Friday for Rounds 2 and 3 and noon on Saturday for Rounds 4 through 7.

For the first time, ABC will broadcast the draft in its entirety, featuring the crew of College GameDay as well as Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. You can watch on ABC at the same times listed above for the other networks.

You can also watch Bleacher Report's coverage on Twitter, YouTube and in the B/R app. For a full breakdown of how to watch every pick of the draft, go here. For a live draft tracker, go here.

Watch This: NBA Playoffs

Every first-round series will conclude by the end of this week. Seven remain up for grabs after the Boston Celtics completed their sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Two other series are on the brink of sweep status, while the rest have either outcome on the table. Let’s take on this week with the same energy that Shaquille O'Neal took on Sunday’s Easter edition of Inside the NBA:

This week in the NBA Playoffs (all times Eastern):

Monday Game 4s on TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons: 8 p.m., Bucks lead 3-0

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz: 10:30 p.m., Rockets lead 3-0

Tuesday Game 5s

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: 7 p.m., NBATV, Raptors lead 3-1

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers: 8 p.m., TNT, 76ers lead 3-1

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets: 9:30 p.m., NBATV, Series tied 2-2

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers: 10:30 p.m., TNT, Blazers lead 3-1

Wednesday

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors: 10:30 p.m., TNT, Warriors lead 3-1

Thursday

Game 6: Nuggets at Spurs: TBD, TBD

The remaining games from Wednesday through Sunday are if necessary, with the playoff schedule updating as each series progresses. You can view the full real-time schedule, with tip-off time and network updates, on NBA.com here.

More To Watch This Week

1. Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is rarely straightforward, but this 2019 opening round has been bizarre.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who had never won a playoff series, swept the record-setting Tampa Bay Lightning. The Colorado Avalanche needed only five games to knock out the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames. And the St. Louis Blues, who were in last place in January, won three road games against the Winnipeg Jets to eliminate the Western Conference finalists from a year ago.

And all that could happen this week is we could have FOUR Game 7s (we're guaranteed two so far).

Monday Game 6s:

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes: 7 p.m., NBCSN, Capitals lead 3-2

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars: 8:30 p.m., CNBC, Stars lead 3-2

Tuesday Game 7s:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins: 7 p.m., NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks: 10 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday Game 7s, if necessary:

Stars at Predators

Hurricanes at Capitals

View the full Stanley Cup Playoff schedule here.

2. Manchester Derby

A city derby always brings a unique match intensity, and after an insane week that knocked both clubs out of the UEFA Champions League, both teams now turn their attention to their local rivals. Manchester United hosts Manchester City on Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m., NBCSN) with a lot at stake in the Premier League.

Manchester City has to be excited to just not play Tottenham Hotspur after two emotionally draining matches last week: Wednesday’s wild UCL elimination and Saturday’s tight 1-0 league win. United will enjoy not looking across the pitch and seeing Lionel Messi running at them (although a 4-0 beatdown from Everton over the weekend didn’t help).

A City win will push them one point ahead of Liverpool into first place, with the same number of matches played. Man United is in sixth place, two points adrift of the fourth spot that guarantees Champions League qualification. Here is the full Premier League table.

3. More Global Soccer



Speaking of that top-four race in England, all of the contenders except Liverpool play during the week:



Chelsea vs. Burnley: Today 3 p.m., NBCSN

Tottenham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Tuesday 2:45 p.m., NBCSN

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal: Wednesday 2:45 p.m., NBC Sports Gold



Back in North America, the CONCACAF Champions League final is an all-Mexico event, with heated rivals Tigres and Monterrey facing off over two legs. Leg 1 is Tuesday at 10 p.m. (Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes). The second leg is next Wednesday May 1.



And finally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (seven goals this season) visits the newest MLS stadium when his Los Angeles Galaxy take on Minnesota United at Allianz Field (Wednesday 8 p.m., ESPN+). Expect Zlatan to make himself at home, especially considering the new place has fresh natural grass.

What's on B/R Live

There’s something for everyone on B/R Live this weekend, with late-season soccer, field hockey and lacrosse taking place morning and night.

1. UEFA Youth League Semifinals, Friday

In a Champions and Europa League off week, get your intercontinental soccer fix with the final four of Europe’s youth club soccer tournament.

Hoffenheim U19 vs. Porto U19: 8 a.m., Watch

Barcelona U19 vs. Chelsea U19: 12 p.m., Watch

2. Trophy in sight for Celtic

Celtic can clinch the Scottish Premiership title with a win or draw on Saturday morning against Kilmarnock (7:30 a.m., Watch). USMNT standout Timothy Weah and his squad have had a flair for the dramatic this season, so don’t be surprised if Celtic score late to win the match and the league.

3. Team USA

When Weah’s match finishes, stay on B/R Live to watch more Americans do their thing in the FIH Pro League, as Team USA travel across the pond to face rivals Great Britain (9 a.m., Watch).

Learn more about the Pro League and Team USA here.

4. Final weekend of NLL regular season

The last four games of the regular season in the National Lacrosse League take place on Friday and Saturday nights. Playoff spots are confirmed, but seeding is not, so there’s still plenty on the line in these games.

Toronto Rock vs. Vancouver Warriors: Friday 10 p.m., Watch

New England Black Wolves vs. Rochester Knighthawks: Saturday 8 p.m., Watch

Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush: Saturday 8:30 p.m., Watch

Buffalo Bandits vs. San Diego Seals: Saturday 10 p.m., Watch

Quick Catch-Up

1. King CR7

Despite Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax midweek, Cristiano Ronaldo made history Saturday, becoming the first player to win top domestic league championships in England, Spain and Italy.

2. Joel Embiid being Joel Embiid

The Sixers center sent teammate Jimmy Butler laughing to the exit of their postgame press conference when he made a joke about taking a 3-1 series lead in the NBA.

3. NL MVP again ... already?

For some reason, MLB teams are still pitching to Christian Yelich.

4. New digs, who dis?

In case you missed it, the Dan Patrick Show has a brand new man cave, which debuted on Friday’s show. Take a glimpse behind the scenes with Dan and ARCY, the artist who helped create it, and watch and/or listen to the Dan Patrick Show every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on B/R Live.