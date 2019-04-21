2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will End Up

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's finally the week of the 2019 NFL draft.

Do you know which prospect your team will soon select?

The further you move down the draft board, the more variables that enter the equation. But in a class like this, the question marks start as early as the first selection.

After running through our latest first-round mock, we'll take a closer look at where our top-three passers are landing.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kyler Murray To Cardinals

Tired of all the Kyler-to-Arizona talk? So is Josh Rosen, the quarterback Murray would replace in the desert. But the conversations are being had for a reason.

Murray is the most explosive playmaker in this class. The Cardinals had last season's worst offense by yards (241.6 per game) and points (14.1). They also just handed the reins over to new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who recruited Murray in high school and might have the offensive game plan that allows Murray to be just as electric in the pros.

"Putting Murray in Kingsbury's system will allow the Heisman Trophy winner to maximize his game," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote.

Drafting Murray would necessitate jettisoning Rosen, which is less than ideal one year after trading up to make him a top-10 pick. But if Arizona sees a high enough ceiling for the Murray-Kingsbury connection, that's a sacrifice worth making.

Dwayne Haskins To Giants

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Giants have eight wins to show for the last two seasons combined, and their 38-year-old quarterback, Eli Manning, is getting ready for his 16th NFL season. Oh yeah, and New York has a pair of picks inside the top 20, including the sixth overall selection.

It would probably be a criminal offense to leave this draft without a first-round quarterback. Just don't plan on the Giants ever admitting that out loud.

"I'm not going to force a pick," New York general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters. "You can't draft for need. You'll get screwed every time. You'll make a mistake."

Gettleman isn't off-base here, but bypassing the quarterback position would be a far more egregious mistake. Haskins, who threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns during his only season as a collegiate starter, would finally give the Giants their post-Eli blueprint.

Drew Lock To Broncos

Denver thinks it has its quarterback of the present in Joe Flacco. But the 34-year-old lost his job to a raw rookie with the Ravens and had his lowest completion percentage since 2013.

It's debatable if Flacco should be the Broncos' primary passer for now, and it's obvious he can't be a part of long-term future plans. In other words, don't treat Flacco's presence as a reason to believe the Broncos will look past Lock, whom their general manager John Elway is reportedly "smitten with."

Elway's multiple attempts to plug Denver's void under center have yet to supply a sturdy solution, and there obviously is no guarantee Lock can change that. But he has the size, athleticism and arm strength Elway covets, plus Lock might have the highest ceiling of any quarterback Elway has added.

Lock exploded onto the national radar with 45 touchdowns in 2017. While he didn't match that mark in 2018, he still found the end zone 34 times, completed a career-high 62.9 percent of his passes and trimmed his interceptions nearly in half (from 13 to eight).