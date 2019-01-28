NFL Rumors: Broncos' John Elway 'Smitten' with Drew Lock Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos general manager and president of football operations John Elway reportedly has eyes for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, according to a report from Ryan O'Halloran and Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post.

Kiszla noted that "the worst-kept secret at the Senior Bowl" was that Elway was "smitten with Lock."

O'Halloran added: "Elway was at the Arkansas-Missouri game in November. Elway was at the Senior Bowl practices for three days and barely left the quarterback group. I believe the Broncos are targeting multiple quarterbacks (as they should) and Lock is probably one of them (as he should be)."

The question for the Broncos will be whether they will have their pick of quarterbacks at No. 10 overall, or if they would have to move up in the draft to grab a player like Lock or perhaps Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 5), New York Giants (No. 6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 7) are all teams that could look to upgrade the position this offseason.

Plus, teams like the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 11), Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and Washington (No. 15) could all look to move into the top 10 to chase a quarterback prospect.

The Broncos definitely need an upgrade at the position and should be investigating a long-term option in this year's draft. Lock is among the intriguing quarterbacks, fresh off a season that saw him throw for 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 62.9 percent of his passes.

B/R's Matt Miller called Lock one of the winners at the Senior Bowl, writing: "Missouri's Lock left the week as the top-ranked senior quarterback, overcoming [Daniel] Jones for that prized spot. Lock's athleticism, arm talent and moxie make him a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. It's very easy to envision a scenario where the Denver Broncos or Jacksonville Jaguars fall in love with his tools."

The Broncos, meanwhile, got a mediocre season from Case Keenum in 2018 (3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 62.3 completion percentage). While Keenum could serve as a bridge quarterback in 2019, someone like Lock would offer the team a potential franchise player to build around.