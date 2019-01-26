2019 Senior Bowl: Matt Miller's Biggest NFL Draft Winners and Losers

0 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the best of the postseason all-star games, as it pits the nation's best senior prospects against one another in a week of practices and drills before Saturday's game in Mobile, Alabama.

Do well and your stock can shoot up like those of Baker Mayfield, Aaron Donald and Philip Rivers in years past. Do poorly and you'll send scouts home with a poor impression and risk a falling grade.

Some will ask how a few practices and glorified scrimmage can help a player more than a year of film. And they can't by themselves, but there is no substitute for seeing a player in person. For some prospects, such as Missouri's Drew Lock, it's important for evaluators to get a firsthand look at their traits, assess the improvements they've already made in predraft training and get a feel for what remains to be cleaned up from a technique standpoint.

The Senior Bowl is huge for evaluation. For some general managers and scouts, this will be the first time they see players in the flesh. Win your reps and win in the game and you can move up the board. That's every player's goal as they arrive Monday, but who helped or hurt their stock by Saturday?