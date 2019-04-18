Video: Josh Rosen Talks Kyler Murray, Trade Rumors; Says It's a 'Business'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Second-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen faces an uncertain future as rumors continue to swirl that the team will take 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft April 25, but he isn't going to waste any time worrying about things beyond his control.

While acknowledging the rumors are "annoying," the 2018 first-round pick told SI TV that he understands the nature of the business:

