NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks' Frank Clark Linked to Chiefs, Jets, Colts

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have been talking to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts about a trade for defensive end Frank Clark, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (h/t Kevin Patra).

The Seahawks used the franchise tag on Clark this offseason, but trade rumors have started to surface since the two sides have yet to agree on a contract extension. As Patra noted: "It's possible a Clark trade goes down early this week, shaking up the draft. It's been reported that the Seahawks have sought a first-round pick in return for the pass-rusher."

Clark was excellent in 2018, accumulating 41 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. The 25-year-old earned a grade of 77.4 from Pro Football Focus, good for 18th among edge-rushers.

It's hard to imagine the Seahawks want to part ways with Clark. But after they signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, Clark's demands may be difficult to meet. Patra noted he's likely looking for a deal "somewhere around the $90 million deal Trey Flowers got from the Detroit Lions this offseason."

Under the franchise tag, Clark would make $17.1 million next season. But as Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported April 18, some rumors indicate Clark could hold out through training camp if he doesn't get a new deal.

While Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he believes Clark will play for Seattle in 2019, he also left open the possibility that the Seahawks could explore a trade.

"We are always trying to understand what the landscape is throughout the National Football League," he told reporters. "If we didn't, we wouldn't be doing our job. We can't ever have our head in the sand with anything. But we love Frank, obviously. That's why we franchised him."

It's possible Clark could retrieve a first-round pick given his youth and his 32 sacks across the past three seasons. He'd be a major upgrade for teams like the Jets, Colts and Chiefs (who traded Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and released Justin Houston).

Whether a team like the Jets would be willing to give up the No. 3 overall pick is another story. It seems unlikely they'd be willing to part with such a valuable selection unless they believe Clark will remain a better player than any of the edge-rushers likely to be on the board. They could also dangle a future first-rounder.

Regardless, their need for an edge-rusher makes them a logical suitor for Clark.