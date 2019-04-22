Lane Johnson Tweets Snake Emojis to Donovan McNabb After Carson Wentz Comments

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There is apparently no love lost between current Philadelphia Eagles and Donovan McNabb.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson fired back at McNabb after the former NFL quarterback criticized Carson Wentz, saying, "Nobody respects you when you come back!"

Former Eagles wideout Freddie Mitchell also chimed in to throw McNabb under the bus:

For those unfamiliar with internet parlance, six snake emojis is about as harsh an insult as one can send while using tiny animated pictures.

Johnson was upset about comments McNabb made on The Zach Gelb Show over the weekend. McNabb, who played for the Eagles from 1999 to 2009 and holds nearly every franchise record for passing, said the team should consider moving on from Carson Wentz if he doesn't make a playoff run within the next couple of years:

"I think in the next two years or so, he needs to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs. What Nick Foles was able to do—take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship—proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful.

"[Wentz] hasn't been healthy. He hasn't really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really [being] the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode.

"I think, personally, if he can't get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you. If he can't get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback, because you just don't know about his durability.

"Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz, and he has to prove that in the next two years."

Wentz has been hurt each of the last two postseasons, leading to Nick Foles' starts under center. Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII championship during the 2017 season and to the divisional round the following campaign.

Johnson expanded on his emoji-filled tweet in an interview with SportsRadio 94WIP:

“This is what I meant: every training camp we have all of these ex-players come and shake our hands, wish us good luck. Then, they just go out and just talk hate. I feel there is a lot of envy, jealously, and I see a lot of fakery. It isn't just me—a lot of other teammates see it too.

"You would think the best quarterback in franchise history would try to build up a young man that looks up to him instead of always criticizing him, critiquing him and wishing he would fail so he could be the missing link and feel better himself. That is what I don't like. I'm not a guy that thinks I have it all figured out—I have many problems as well—but I get tired of all the fakery, to be honest with you.

“I don't think [McNabb] wants [Wentz] to outsucceed him. I felt like a lot of players, even when we were making our Super Bowl [run], didn't want us to win. That is just how it is. That's how the world works. People can put on a good show, a good face, but the eyes never lie. I see it, [and] a lot of other teammates see it.

Honestly, it is part of the business, but these guys say what they want, but then when an athlete voices his opinion, we're the bad ones. We're humans too. It's not like we are just entertainment on Sundays and robots for everyone's entertainment.

"It is what we do—it's what we love—but some guys are scared to speak their mind because they are scared of the criticism, scared of the backlash, afraid of getting thrown in the media in a bad light. The thing about my NFL career is I have seen the best and I have seen the worst. I feel like I have a lot of perspective other people don't have."

Suffice it to say, McNabb probably won't be part of Eagles training camp in 2019.