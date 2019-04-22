Wanda Nara Dismisses Mauro Icardi Inter Exit Rumours: 'We Will Continue Here'

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, has dismissed speculation linking the player with a move away from the club.

The 2018-19 season has been a turbulent one for the Argentina international, as he has been stripped of the captaincy and involved in a public dispute with the club regarding a new contract.

Unsurprisingly, speculation has started to intensify regarding Icardi's position at Inter ahead of the summer transfer window opening. However, according to Nara, the player is happy at the Milan club and isn't seeking to move anywhere.

"We will continue here," she said, per Canale 5 via ESPN (h/t Football Espana). "We will remain here next year. ... He is much more serene now."

Football Espana noted that Icardi has a release clause of €110 million (£95 million) in his Inter contract; both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been linked as possible suitors for the 26-year-old sharpshooter.

As football writer Arjun Pradeep relayed, there has also been some speculation linking Icardi with Juventus in a transfer that would see Paulo Dybala head to the San Siro:

Icardi used to be adored by the Inter faithful, having built up an affinity with the supporters based on his goalscoring instincts and clear passion for the team. However, recent events have undoubtedly soured the relationship between the player and the fanbase.

The striker has been drafted back into the team again recently following a recent spell on the sidelines. In his first game back, he was impressive in the 4-0 win against Fiorentina:

However, he's failed to find the net in the three games since, and on Saturday, he began the Serie A showdown with Roma on the bench. Icardi was eventually drafted into the action in the second period of the 1-1 draw.

Following the game, the Inter ultras posted a press release in which they describe Icardi as a "little man" and accused him of failing to show "the minimum of professional correctness that any 'employee of a company' should demonstrate expressing respect for the shirt," per Calciomercato.

As beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri observed, when he scored against Fiorentina, some Inter supporters decided not to celebrate the goal:

The situation is far from ideal for Icardi. While the striker is clearly strong-minded, the animosity he is facing from supporters is not conducive to him performing to a high standard on a consistent basis.

Should the striker get back among the goals, tensions between him and the fans will surely cool. However, given all that has gone on in recent weeks, Inter would be tempted to cash in and put the saga behind them if they received a big bid.