Nemanja Matic Says He Was Manchester United's 'Biggest Problem' in Everton Loss

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic took the brunt of the blame for the team's poor performance against Everton on Sunday, saying he was the "biggest problem" in the 4-0 mauling.

The Red Devils were hammered at Goodison Park, turning in their worst display of the 2018-19 season and missing the chance to make up ground in the race for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season.

Following the game, numerous United players were singled out for their poor performances. Matic said his own display was among the worst, per TV2 (h/t Rob Dawson of ESPN FC):

"Many things didn't work for us today. First of all, our approach.

"I think that the most experienced guys, in this case me, didn't play well today. So I don't think we need to blame the young guys today. I was the biggest problem. In these kinds of games, you have to win the battle in the middle, then the team can play better football. We didn't do that."

The Serbia international returned to the starting XI for the first time since the 2-1 win over Watford on March 30 on Sunday, and he appeared rusty throughout.

Former United man Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye were dominant in midfield against Matic, Paul Pogba and Fred. Matic will also feel he should have done more in the buildup to Everton's second goal, as Gylfi Sigurdsson sauntered infield and lashed a long-range shot past David De Gea.

Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman said the passive nature of the midfielder's display was indicative of United's overall performance:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thought De Gea could have bailed out Matic by stopping the shot:

While Matic struggled, he was left on the field for the entirety of the game by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Fred was hooked at half-time and replaced by Scott McTominay, while Pogba, aside from one excellent pass in the first period, struggled to make an impact.

At 30 years old, Matic is past his peak. He has been a force in various games this season, but he's struggled to maintain the kind of form that previously made him one of the most effective midfielders in the Premier League.

It will be intriguing to see if he remains a key man next term. After all, there are a number of players who appear to have uncertain futures at the club, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

For certain matches and scenarios, the former Chelsea man has shown he can still do a job. But if United are serious about pushing on to challenge for top honours, they require a more effective defensive shield.