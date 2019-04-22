Gary Neville Slams 'Embarrassing' Manchester United After Everton Hammering

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville labelled the team's performance as "embarrassing" and "rancid" in the 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils turned in their worst performance of the campaign at Goodison Park, as they were comprehensively beaten by the Toffees. Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw United dealt a significant blow in the race for a top-four berth.

After the game, Neville held little back in his assessment of the display on Sky Sports (h/t Jim White of the Daily Telegraph):

"I watched Manchester City yesterday, where Manchester United are trying to get to in terms of getting to the top of the Premier League with Liverpool. Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva—far better players than in that Manchester United dressing room who work twice as hard.

"Everton ran four kilometres further in the first half. Everton?! You die for every single inch on the pitch. It's embarrassing just watching some of the players out there today. I'm absolutely furious. That performance was rancid."

Here is more of what Neville had to say, per Sky Sports Premier League:

The display capped off a tough week for United, as they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou. They have Manchester City and Chelsea to come next in the Premier League.

After a timid display in Barcelona, supporters making the trip to Liverpool would have hoped for a response against Everton. However, the home side were superior in every department, with the four-goal margin a fair indicator of the chasm between the two teams.

It was a challenging day for new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he watched his team wilt in the Goodison Park sun. Afterwards, he was clearly dejected by the display:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted that only a few United players addressed the fans at the final whistle:

Although United enjoyed a massive upturn in form after Solskjaer's appointment, the deep-rooted issues the Red Devils have have started to reemerge again in recent week.

Against Everton they were devoid of cohesion, lacked authority in their duels and were without any invention in the final third. At the back, it's been a long time since United were so poor:

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a period of stability:

Questions will now start to be asked as to whether Solskjaer is the man to bring that assurance to United, although there's no doubt he deserves a full pre-season to work with the team and a chance to bring in his own signings.

The United boss is ambitious and will want to eventually steer the club to titles. On Sunday's evidence, there is a lot of work to be done before they get into a position to challenge for major honours again.