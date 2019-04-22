NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Updated Bracket Dates, TV Network List and More

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The first team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Sunday, as the Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers out of the first round. Two more teams could join the Celtics in the second round on Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets will look to complete sweeps of the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz, respectively, to move on to the next round.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the first round, the start dates for the following rounds and a closer look at Monday's pair of games.

Remaining Playoff Schedule

*If necessary

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TBD

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD, NBA TV

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD, NBATV*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD, TNT*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Conference Semifinals

Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of first-round series). Games will air on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.

Conference Finals

Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series). The Eastern Conference finals will air on TNT. The Western Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC.

NBA Finals

Scheduled to begin May 30. Games will air on ABC.

Monday Preview

The Bucks are closing in on their first playoff series win since 2001. It's likely that they'll secure it with a win in Detroit on Monday night, but if not, they'll have three more chances to do so.

Milwaukee had the best regular-season record in the NBA this season, and it has gotten off to a strong start against Detroit this postseason. The Bucks have won each of the first three games by at least 16 points.

Since Milwaukee's last playoff series win, it has lost nine playoff series in a row.

"We might be the No. 1 seed and best team in the NBA [record-wise] but at the end of the day, we haven't won a playoff series in a while," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We're hungry, everybody's hungry."

Not only would the Bucks have confidence and momentum if they can sweep the Pistons, but there's another added benefit to potentially ending the series Monday night.

"It's going to be nice if we can finish it here and get six days of rest," Antetokounmpo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

In Monday's second game, the Rockets will look to sweep the Jazz and advance to the second round.

Houston won each of the first two games at home by at least 20 points. In Game 3, it pulled out a close 104-101 victory on the road.

Rockets star guard James Harden had a terrific Game 2, scoring 32 points and posting a triple-double. However, in Game 3, he scored 22 points on 3-for-20 shooting.

That may have been the Jazz's best chance to get back in this series, as it's unlikely Harden will have another night quite like that.

"I think everybody is comfortable in what they need to do in order for us to win," Harden said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We have to go out there every night and play to the best of our abilities in our roles. If we do that, we have a chance to win every single night we play—whether we make shots or miss shots."