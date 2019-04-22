Watch Blazers' Terry Stotts Drop Rasheed Wallace Reference in Postgame Presser

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts paid homage to his team's roots following Sunday's 111-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Stotts dropped a "both teams played hard" during his press conference and quickly realized it was the same quote that former Trail Blazers All-Star Rasheed Wallace famously repeated a number of times during the 2003 playoffs.

The Dallas Morning News explained Wallace uttered those words more than four times following his team's Game 4 win in a 2003 series with the Dallas Mavericks and was ultimately fined $30,000. Shirts were made with the "both teams played hard" quote.

As for this year's battle between the Trail Blazers and Thunder, Portland is now up 3-1 and one win away from its third playoff series victory in six years. The battle between Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook has taken center stage, and the former led his team to the win with 24 points and eight assists.

He far outplayed his counterpart, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting, and poured in 15 points in the third quarter alone as Portland seized control of the game and series.